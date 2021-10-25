Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose 3.25 cents at $7.6025 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 1.50 cents at $5.38 a bushel; Dec. oats gained 3.50 cents at $6.7250 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was off .50 cent at $12.31 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose .68 cent at $1.2545 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .20 cent at $1.5595 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .05 cent at $.7375 a pound.