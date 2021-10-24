 

Said scores 2 as Lens beats Metz 4-1 ahead of Marseille-PSG

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/24/2021 11:01 AM

PARIS -- Winger Wesley Said grabbed a first-half brace as Lens beat Metz 4-1 Sunday in the French league.

Ignatius Ganago and Przemyslaw Frankowski also scored for second-place Lens, which trails leader Paris Saint-Germain by six points ahead of PSG's visit to Marseille in the biggest match in French football later Sunday.

 

Lionel Messi, a veteran of Spanish 'clÃ¡sico' matches between Barcelona and Real Madrid, will experience his first 'Classique' of French soccer when the bitter rivals meet at the Velodrome Stadium.

Nice beat Lyon 3-2 and is third in the standings, two points behind Lens.

Also Sunday, Rennes enjoyed a 1-0 home victory over Strasbourg, Lorient and Bordeaux drew 1-1, and Troyes won 2-1 at Reims.

On Saturday, defending champion Lille dropped more points after a 1-1 draw against Brest.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 