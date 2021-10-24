Hurricane Rick heads toward Mexico's Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY -- Hurricane Rick headed for Mexico's southern Pacific coast Sunday and is forecast to reach land by Monday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Rick had winds as high as 85 miles per hour ( 140 kph) and was expected to hit somewhere around the seaport of Lazaro Cardenas and the resort of Zihuatanejo by Monday.

The hurricane was located about 130 miles (210 kilometers) south-southwest of Zihuatanejo. Rick was moving north at 3 mph (6 kph).

Some strengthening was expected and Rick could develop winds as high as 100 miles per hour (160 kph).

The center warned Rick could produce flash flooding and mudslides. The coast has mountainous terrain that in the past has been very vulnerable to flash flooding and mudslides.

A hurricane warning was in effect for points west of Acapulco all along the coast to Punta San Telmo.

'During its passage over land, it will cause intense to torrential rains and possible mudslides and flooding, as well as rising levels in streams and rivers, in the states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco,' Mexico's National Water Commission said in a statement.