Indiana town offering downtown buildings for $1 sale

STINESVILLE, Ind. -- A town is offering to sell a set of vacant downtown buildings for $1 in hopes of finding new life for its tie to southern Indiana's once-thriving limestone industry.

The cluster of four one-story limestone buildings was built in the Monroe County town of Stinesville between 1886 and 1894.

The Indiana Landmarks historic preservation group is working with the 200-person town about 10 miles northwest of Bloomington and suggests the buildings could become an events venue, a restaurant for workspace for artisans or craftspeople, WRTV reported.

The landmarks group describes Stinesville as a boom town in the 1890s with nearly 1,000 residents as stone workers and carvers arrived for jobs at nearby limestone quarries.

'The buildings embody the rich history of the local limestone industry and subsequent growth in the town in the late nineteenth century,' the preservation group said.

Indiana Landmarks is accepting development proposals through Nov. 15. The town and Indiana Landmarks will then review the submissions based on 'experience, qualifications, financial responsibility, capacity to undertake the project, and the appropriateness of the rehabilitation plan.'