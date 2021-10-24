Average US price of gas spikes 13 cents per gallon to $3.44
Updated 10/24/2021 11:48 AM
CAMARILLO, Calif. -- The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 13 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.44 per gallon.
The price at the pump is $1.22 higher than a year ago.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the rise comes as the cost of crude oil surges.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.65 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.91 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel jumped 14 cents to $3.59 a gallon.
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.