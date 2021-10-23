 

Cleveland takes on conference foe Atlanta

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted10/23/2021 7:00 AM

Atlanta Hawks (1-0, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (0-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

 

LINE: Cavaliers -8

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta faces Cleveland for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Cleveland went 16-26 in Eastern Conference action and 13-23 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Cavaliers averaged 103.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.4 last season.

Atlanta finished 41-31 overall and 24-18 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Hawks shot 46.8% from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (right hip), Darius Garland: out (left ankle).

Hawks: Danilo Gallinari: day to day (shoulder), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 