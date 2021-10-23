 

Suns set to do battle with Trail Blazers Saturday

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Posted10/23/2021 7:00 AM

Phoenix Suns (1-1, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (0-1, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

 

LINE: Trail Blazers -2.5; over/under is 232

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Trail Blazers host the Phoenix Suns.

Portland finished 23-19 in Western Conference games and 20-16 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 116.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.3 last season.

Phoenix went 51-20 overall and 30-12 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Suns shot 49.2% from the field and 38.0% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Tony Snell: out (right foot).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

