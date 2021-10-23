Indiana hosts Miami following Turner's 40-point performance

Miami Heat (1-0, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (0-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Pacers -3.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts the Miami Heat after Myles Turner scored 40 points in the Pacers' 135-134 overtime loss to the Washington Wizards.

Indiana went 20-22 in Eastern Conference games and 13-23 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Pacers shot 47.4% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range last season.

Miami finished 40-31 overall and 24-18 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Heat averaged 17.8 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second chance points and 34.4 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Pacers: Kelan Martin: out (left hamstring), T.J. Warren: out (foot), Caris LeVert: out (undisclosed).

Heat: Dewayne Dedmon: day to day (right ankle), Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Kyle Lowry: day to day (left ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.