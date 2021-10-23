 

Pistons set to do battle with Bulls Saturday

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted10/23/2021 7:00 AM

Detroit Pistons (0-1, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (2-0, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

 

LINE: Bulls -9; over/under is 214.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Bulls take on the Detroit Pistons.

Chicago finished 21-21 in Eastern Conference play and 15-21 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Bulls averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 13.2 second chance points and 35.0 bench points last season.

Detroit went 1-11 in Central Division action and 7-29 on the road a season ago. The Pistons averaged 106.6 points per game last season, 17.8 from the free throw line and 34.8 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: out (shoulder).

Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (ankle), Chris Smith: out (left knee), Isaiah Livers: out (right foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 