Blackhawks F Kane misses practice due to COVID-19 protocol
Updated 10/23/2021 11:15 AM
CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane missed practice on Saturday because of the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
Fellow forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Erik Gustafsson also missed practice for the same reason.
The announcement doesn't necessarily mean that any of the players tested positive. General manager Stan Bowman said during training camp that the team was 100% vaccinated.
Chicago hosts the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night. The struggling Blackhawks are off to a 0-4-1 start.
The Blackhawks recalled forward Reese Johnson from Rockford of the American Hockey League. Johnson had a goal and an assist during the IceHogs' 6-3 loss to Iowa on Friday night.
