Falcons DE Fowler (knee) out for Sunday's game vs Dolphins

New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (6) during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Associated Press

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler will miss Sunday's game at Miami with a knee injury.

Fowler was ruled out Friday after not practicing this week.

It's not clear when he was injured. The Falcons were off last weekend after beating the New York Jets in London.

Fowler started the first five games for Atlanta (2-3). He has two sacks, two forced fumbles, three quarterback hits and a total of 12 tackles.

The Falcons also listed cornerback Avery Williams as doubtful with an ailing hamstring.

