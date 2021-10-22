 

Falcons DE Fowler (knee) out for Sunday's game vs Dolphins

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (6) during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

    New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (6) during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Associated Press

  • New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (6) during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

    New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (6) during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/22/2021 2:52 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler will miss Sunday's game at Miami with a knee injury.

Fowler was ruled out Friday after not practicing this week.

 

It's not clear when he was injured. The Falcons were off last weekend after beating the New York Jets in London.

Fowler started the first five games for Atlanta (2-3). He has two sacks, two forced fumbles, three quarterback hits and a total of 12 tackles.

The Falcons also listed cornerback Avery Williams as doubtful with an ailing hamstring.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 