 

Washington's Cook carted off with apparent neck injury

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/22/2021 10:20 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Washington defensive back Alex Cook has been carted off with an apparent neck injury after a big collision against Arizona on Friday night.

Cook was in on a tackle in the final minute of the fourth quarter and stayed down. Washington's medical staff rushed onto the field, held him still and began checking his neck.

 

Washington's players and coaches, along with several from Arizona's sideline walked onto the field as trainers carefully strapped him to a stretcher. Cook was placed on an ambulance gurney and lifted onto a cart.

Several Huskies patted Cook and fans clapped encouragement as he was driven into the tunnel.

A junior from Sacramento, California, Cook has played four seasons at Washington.

