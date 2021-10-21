Kopitar, Kings to face Stars in Dallas

Los Angeles Kings (1-2-0, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Dallas Stars (2-2-0, third in the Central)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -153, Kings +127; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Los Angeles Kings.

Dallas finished 23-19-14 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 13-7-8 at home. The Stars scored 156 total goals last season, 37 on power plays and three shorthanded.

Los Angeles went 21-28-7 overall and 12-14-2 on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Kings scored 32 power play goals with an 18.9% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The teams face off Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Stars: John Klingberg: day to day (lower body), Jason Robertson: day to day (upper body).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.