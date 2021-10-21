Union Berlin officials attacked before game in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands -- The president of German soccer club Union Berlin was among a group of team officials that was attacked in the Netherlands before a Europa Conference League game at Feyenoord, with one person needing hospital treatment.

Rotterdam police said Thursday that a 25-year-old local man was arrested after a group of people threw chairs and other objects.

The Union Berlin officials, including president Dirk Zingler and a board member, were attacked at a bar in Rotterdam on Wednesday, Germany's dpa news agency reported.

'Luckily there were no serious injuries. You don't count on something like this happening. After all, the group was around one-third women and older people were there, too,' Union club spokesman Christian Arbeit told dpa.

Arbeit said the injured person had left the hospital.

Feyenoord condemned the attack and apologized to Union.

___

