 

IBM, Las Vegas Sands fall; Crocs, AutoNation rise

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/21/2021 3:24 PM

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

International Business Machines Corp., down $13.57 to $128.33.

 

The technology and consulting company's third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

CSX Corp., up 55 cents to $35.01.

The freight railroad's third-quarter financial results beat analysts' forecasts.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., down 75 cents to $38.77.

The casino operator's third-quarter loss was worse than Wall Street expected.

Tenet Healthcare Corp., up $4.80 to $70.45.

The hospital operator raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong third-quarter financial results.

AutoNation Inc., up $9.04 to $126.

The auto retailer handily beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit forecasts on a jump in demand.

Crocs Inc., up $12.67 to $148.60.

The footwear company reported encouraging third-quarter financial results.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Tractor Supply Co., up $8.12 to $210.42.

The retailer for farmers and ranchers raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Devon Energy Corp., down $1.21 to $39.70.

Crude oil prices fell and weighed down energy stocks.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 