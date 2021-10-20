Atlanta hosts Dallas in non-conference matchup

Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Hawks -2.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta faces Dallas in out-of-conference action.

Atlanta finished 41-31 overall with a 25-11 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Hawks averaged 113.7 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.3% from 3-point distance last season.

Dallas finished 42-30 overall a season ago while going 21-15 on the road. The Mavericks averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 12.3 second chance points and 37.4 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

Mavericks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.