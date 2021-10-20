Atlanta hosts Dallas in non-conference matchup
Posted10/20/2021 7:00 AM
Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
LINE: Hawks -2.5; over/under is 224.5
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta faces Dallas in out-of-conference action.
Atlanta finished 41-31 overall with a 25-11 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Hawks averaged 113.7 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.3% from 3-point distance last season.
Dallas finished 42-30 overall a season ago while going 21-15 on the road. The Mavericks averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 12.3 second chance points and 37.4 bench points last season.
INJURIES: Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).
Mavericks: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.