Miami hosts conference foe Milwaukee

By Associated Press
Posted10/20/2021 7:00 AM

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat

Miami; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

 

LINE: Heat -1.5; over/under is 224

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts Milwaukee in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Miami finished 40-31 overall and 24-18 in Eastern Conference games last season. The Heat averaged 108.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.8% from behind the arc last season.

Milwaukee finished 46-26 overall and 30-12 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Bucks averaged 16.3 points off of turnovers, 13.2 second chance points and 34.8 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Heat: None listed.

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Bobby Portis: out (left hamstring), Semi Ojeleye: out (left calf), Rodney Hood: out (right foot), Jrue Holiday: day to day (right heel).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

