New England tops DC United 3-2, is closer to points record

WASHINGTON -- Adam Buksa, Carles Gil and Gustavo Bou all scored after halftime to give the New England Revolution a 3-2 win over D.C. United on Wednesday night.

New England (21-4-6) extended its undefeated run to eight games, and notched its third straight victory over D.C. United (12-13-5) this season. With four matches remaining in the regular season, the Revolution are three points shy of tying the single-season points record of 72 set by LAFC in the 2019 season.

Buksa and Gil scored three minutes apart to give New England a 2-1 lead in the 64th minute. Buksa headed in Tommy McNamara's cross to the penalty spot for his 14th goal of the season. And Gil cut back his defender along the 18-yard line and took another touch for clear shooting lane.

Bou made it 3-1 in the 79th by sending home a deflected shot of Buksa's back-heel pass.

D.C. United struck first in the 51st when Ola Kamara's shot on a counter attack went off the post and fell to the feet of Nigel Robertha for an easy finish into an empty net. RamÃ³n Ãbila added a header goal in the 93rd.

NEW YORK CITY FC 1, ATLANTA UNITED 1

ATLANTA -- Gudmundur ThÃ³rarinsson scored on a free kick in the 90th minute, giving New York City FC a 1-1 tie with Atlanta United on Wednesday night.

ThÃ³rarinsson's curled a left-footed shot up and over the wall past a diving Brad Guzan.

It was the first goal for New York City (11-11-8) since a 1-1 draw on Sept. 22 against the New York Red Bulls.

Marcelino Moreno scored his ninth goal of the season in the 17th minute for Atlanta (11-9-10). Luiz AraÃºjo stole it near midfield and dribbled down the field before finding an open Moreno on his left side for a one-touch finish.

ORLANDO CITY 1, MONTREAL 1

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Chris Mueller scored for the first time in nearly four months and Orlando City tied 1-1 with Montreal on Wednesday night. Orlando (12-8-10) is undefeated in its last four games.

The 25-year-old Mueller, who scored a career-best 10 goals last season, scored moments before halftime to give Orlando City a 1-0 lead. It was his third goal of the season, and first since July 3.

Rudy Camacho headed in a corner kick by Djordje Mihailovic in the 51st minute for Montreal (11-10-9), which extended its unbeaten streak to three games.

Orlando is tied with the Philadelphia Union for third in the Eastern Conference with 46 points. As of Wednesday, Orlando would win a tiebreaker for the No. 3 seed.

INTER MIAMI 3, TORONTO FC 0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Federico HiguaÃ­n and Christian Makoun scored to help Inter Miami beat Toronto FC 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Nick Marsmann, who allowed four goals in a loss to Columbus on Saturday, had four saves for Miami (10-15-5).

HiguaÃ­n stole a pass by goalkeeper Alex Bono and then blasted a roller into the net to open the scoring in the 10th minute. It was the second goal of the season for the 36-year-old HiguaÃ­n, who was given a yellow card in the 11th minute for excessive celebration.

Makoun scored just before halftime, slipping a shot inside the far post.

A Toronto (6-17-7) own goal in the 61st minute gave Miami a 3-0 lead.

CHICAGO FIRE 4, CINCINNATI 3

CINCINNATI -- Luka Stojanovic scored in the 93rd minute to help the Chicago Fire beat FC Cincinnati 4-3 on Wednesday night in a game between teams that won't be in the playoffs.

Stojanovic's shot from distance came two minutes after Cincinnati's Tyler Blackett tied it at 3 with his first MLS goal. Stojanovic settled a clearance attempt and volleyed it over goalie Przemyslaw Tyton.

Chicago (8-16-7) built a 2-0 lead after Robert Beric scored twice three minutes apart early in the first half. He controlled a rebound with his chest and beat Tyton at the far post in the 14th minute, then sent home a loose ball in front of the net in the 17th minute for his first multi-goal game with Chicago.

Ãlvaro MedrÃ¡n scored on a free kick in the 71st to give Chicago a 3-2 lead.

Luciano Acosta pulled Cincinnati (4-18-8) within a goal of Chicago in the 28th minute with his seventh of the season, tapping in Brandon VÃ¡zquez's header at the back post.