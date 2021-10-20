Police: Indiana store worker started fire that killed him

LEBANON, Ind. -- A fire at a central Indiana convenience store that fatally injured a store employee was intentionally set by that worker, authorities said Wednesday.

Fire and police investigators in Lebanon said they determined that Karmbir Singh started the Oct. 13 fire at a BP Fuel station in the city about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis.

Singh suffered severe burns in the fire and he died from his injuries at a hospital Sunday before police could interview him, the Lebanon Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators were 'clearly able to observe' Singh soaking several items in gasoline on surveillance video footage. Those items were then used to light the fire and Singh was alone at the store when the fire started, officials said.

Investigators said the origin of the fire appeared to be a propane tank storage cage near the convenience store, which caught fire.