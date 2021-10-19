Scott Cochran returns to Georgia staff in off-field capacity

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts to a called timeout by Kentucky during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. -- Assistant coach Scott Cochran has returned to No. 1 Georgia's staff in an off-field capacity after being away from the team for the first seven games for health reasons.

Coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday that Cochran will assist the special teams staff for the remainder of the season.

'I'm happy to have him back and hopefully going to keep him safe and healthy through his recovery process,' Smart said. "We're glad to have his energy and enthusiasm and he'll help us in an off-field role with special teams.'

Georgia announced before the season that Cochran was 'dealing with health issues and is taking time to prioritize his mental health and well-being.'

Cochran, Alabama's former strength and conditioning coach, was hired by Smart as special teams coordinator before the 2020 season.

Former South Carolina coach Will Muschamp, who joined Georgia's staff as a defensive analyst, moved on field to help fill the void left by Cochran's absence. Smart said before the season that Muschamp would lead a 'total team effort' to coach the Bulldogs' special teams with Cochran away.

Georgia (7-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) is off this week before playing Florida in Jacksonville on Oct. 30.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25