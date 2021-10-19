 

Holiday leaves Bucks' season opener with bruised right heel

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Milwaukee Bucks owners and players display their championship rings before an NBA basketball game between the Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee.

    Milwaukee Bucks owners and players display their championship rings before an NBA basketball game between the Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/19/2021 7:59 PM

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday left the defending champions' season opener Tuesday night with a bruised right heel.

Holiday had scored 12 points before leaving in the second quarter of Milwaukee's game with the Brooklyn Nets. The Bucks announced he wouldn't return to the game.

 

George Hill replaced Holiday in the lineup to open the second half.

Holiday played 18 minutes and shot 5 of 7 from the floor to help the Bucks take a 66-59 halftime lead.

The Bucks already are playing without guard Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) and forwards Bobby Portis and Semi Ojeleye (calf). DiVincenzo tore a ligament in his left ankle during the Bucks' first-round playoff series with the Miami Heat last season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 