Student pilot killed in North Dakota plane crash

BUXTON, N.D. -- The University of North Dakota's aerospace school has cancelled all flight activities after a student pilot from Chicago was killed in an airplane crash.

The University of North Dakota plane went down about 8:30 p.m. Monday in a field near the Traill County community of Buxton, in northeastern North Dakota, according to the Highway Patrol. The Grand Forks-based school identified the victim as 19-year-old John Hauser, a student majoring in commercial aviation from Chicago.

Hauser, a sophomore, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Robert Kraus, dean of the John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences, ordered a 'safety stand down,' halting all flight activity Tuesday.

'Out of respect for the family we stress that you should not speculate about this event and let the investigation takes its course,' Kraus said in an email to students and school officials.

University officials said counseling services are being offered to students.

'The loss of a member of our UND community affects us all,' UND President Andrew Armacost said in a statement.

UND's aviation school is one of the largest such programs in the country, with more than 1,800 students and 500 faculty members.