Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

Wheat for Dec.was off .25 cent at $7.36 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 2.50 cents at $5.3025 a bushel, Dec. oats lost 6 cents at $6.56 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 6.50 cents at $12.28 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .45 cent at $1.25 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell .65 cent at $1.5510 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs lost 1.35 cents at $.7740 a pound.