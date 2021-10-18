AP source: Washington State has fired football coach Nick Rolovich for refusing state's vaccination mandate
Updated 10/18/2021 7:22 PM
SPOKANE, Wash. -- AP source: Washington State has fired football coach Nick Rolovich for refusing state's vaccination mandate.
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.