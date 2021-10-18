Jewelry merchants robbed by masked men in suburban Chicago

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- Some jewelry merchants have been robbed following a private showing in suburban Chicago.

The merchants were leaving the showing at a hotel late Saturday night in Naperville when they were confronted by three masked men, police said.

Cases of merchandise were taken by the masked men who fled in a van occupied by two other men.

No other details about the robbery or value of the merchandise taken were released by police.

Naperville is about 28 miles (45 kilometers) west of Chicago.