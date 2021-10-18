Grains mixed, livestock lower.
Updated 10/18/2021 10:10 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was off .25 cent at $7.3475 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 3.50 cents at $5.29 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 8.25 cents at $6.52 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up 1.50 cents at $12.19 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle was off .18 cent at $1.2557 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle lost 1.67 cents at $1.5605 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell .97 cent at $.7765 a pound.
Article Comments
