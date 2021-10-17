Prescott TD pass lifts Cowboys to 35-29 OT win over Pats

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) is embraced by Nelson Agholor, left, after his touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

New England Patriots middle linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, right, knocks the ball out of the hands of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, left, on a touchdown attempt at the goal line during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) celebrates in the end zone after his touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

New England Patriots middle linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, right, knocks the ball out of the hands of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, left, on a touchdown attempt at the goal line during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is hit by New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills, bottom, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, argues a call with officials during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin (89) runs through the end zone on his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) smiles while warming up prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press