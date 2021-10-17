'˜Halloween Kills' carves out $50.4 million at box office

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer in "Halloween Kills," directed by David Gordon Green. (Ryan Green/Universal Pictures via AP) Associated Press

This image released by Universal Pictures shows the character Michael Myers in "Halloween Kills," directed by David Gordon Green. (Ryan Green/Universal Pictures via AP) Associated Press

'Halloween Kills' may be available to watch at home, but the latest installment in the Michael Myers saga is making a killing at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. The David Gordon Green-directed horror scared up $50.4 million from 3,705 locations, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Universal's 'Halloween Kills' far surpassed expectations, which had the film pegged for a more conservative debut in the $30 million range. It also easily bested its main competition, which included the James Bond pic 'No Time to Die,' in its second weekend, and Ridley Scott's medieval epic 'The Last Duel.' Both are playing exclusively in theaters.

The film picks up where Green's 2018 'Halloween' left off, on the same bloody night, with Jamie Lee Curtis back as Laurie Strode. Some were surprised when the studio made the decision to release 'Halloween Kills' simultaneously in theaters and on NBC Universal's Peacock for premium subscribers, but the day-and-date strategy does not seem to have hurt its box office haul.

Before 'Halloween Kills,' which had a reported $20 million production budget, the biggest day-and-date opening of the year was Warner Bros.' 'Godzilla vs. Kong' which grossed $32.2 million in its first weekend while also being available on HBO Max. It's a best for a pandemic-era horror opening, narrowly beating out 'A Quiet Place Part II.'

The 2018 'Halloween' was a massive hit that opened to $76.2 million and went on to gross north of $256 million against a $10 million budget. And there are plans for a third that will close out the modern Michael Myers trilogy.

The James Bond film 'No Time To Die' slid into second place in its second weekend in North America with $24.3 million, which is down only 56% from last weekend and brings its total to $99.5 million.

Further down the charts is 'The Last Duel,' Scott's 14th century drama starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer and Adam Driver, which has earned only an estimated $4.8 million from 3,065 locations despite positive reviews and an exclusive theatrical run. Distributed by the Walt Disney Co., 'The Last Duel' was a title the company inherited in the deal with 20th Century Fox.

Next week Warner Bros.' big budget adaptation of 'Dune' opens in theaters and on HBO Max, as does Disney's 'Ron's Gone Wrong' and Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch.'

___

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ldbahr