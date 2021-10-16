 

Muskett, Monmouth defeat Campbell 34-17 in Big South clash

 
Associated Press
 
 
BUIES CREEK, N.C. -- Tony Muskett threw for 286 yards with three touchdowns and Monmouth rallied past Campbell 34-17 on Saturday, holding onto first place in the Big South Conference.

Lonnie Moore IV made seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown while Terrance Greene had two touchdown catches and 104 yards receiving for Monmouth (4-3, 3-0).

 

Muskett found Greene for a 68-yard scoring pass, and then tossed a 42-yarder to Moore as the Hawks built a 24-10 lead by halftime. Nick Null added a 48-yard field goal in the third quarter and Juwon Farri ran in from the 10 with 2:32 remaining to seal it for Monmouth.

Campbell (3-3. 2-1) was led by Wiley Hartley's 314 yards passing with Caleb Snead catching six passes for 178 yards. Harley and Snead hooked up for a 43-yard touchdown, and Hartley also tossed a 31-yarder to Cameron Bent for the Camels' final score.

