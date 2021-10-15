 

New York hosts New York City FC after 2 consecutive shutout wins

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted10/15/2021 7:00 AM

New York City FC (11-10-7) vs. New York Red Bulls (10-11-7)

Harrison, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

 


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York +158, New York City FC +179, Draw +221; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into a matchup against New York City FC after securing two straight shutout wins.

The Red Bulls compiled a 9-9-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 5-4-1 in home games. New York scored 31 goals a season ago and recorded 23 assists.

New York City FC finished 12-8-3 overall during the 2020 season while going 5-5-3 on the road. New York City FC averaged 1.8 goals on 6.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. New York won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Lucas Monzon (injured), Andres Reyes, Fabio (injured), Aaron Long (injured).

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

New York City FC: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 