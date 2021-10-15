New York hosts New York City FC after 2 consecutive shutout wins

New York City FC (11-10-7) vs. New York Red Bulls (10-11-7)

Harrison, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York +158, New York City FC +179, Draw +221; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into a matchup against New York City FC after securing two straight shutout wins.

The Red Bulls compiled a 9-9-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 5-4-1 in home games. New York scored 31 goals a season ago and recorded 23 assists.

New York City FC finished 12-8-3 overall during the 2020 season while going 5-5-3 on the road. New York City FC averaged 1.8 goals on 6.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. New York won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Lucas Monzon (injured), Andres Reyes, Fabio (injured), Aaron Long (injured).

New York City FC: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.