Cardinals coach Kingsbury, 2 others to miss Sunday vs Browns
Updated 10/15/2021 7:42 PM
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury and two assistants will miss the Cardinals' game Sunday at Cleveland after testing positive for COVID-19.
Quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen also will be sidelined for the NFL's only unbeaten team.
Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who has head coaching experience in Denver, and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will split head coaching responsibilities for Arizona (5-0). Additional offensive duties will be assumed by other members of the offensive coaching staff, the team said Friday.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.