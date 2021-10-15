Cornell plays 3 quarterbacks in 34-20 win over Colgate

ITHACA, N.Y. -- It was quarterback carrousel for Cornell on Friday night as Jameson Wang, Luke Duby and Richie Kenney each led touchdown drives as Big Red defeated Colgate 34-20.

The trio combined for 18-of-22 passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns. The 34 points was a season high for Cornell (1-4). The win was Cornell's first on a Friday since defeating Manhattan Athletic Club on Nov. 18, 1892. Yes, 1892.

Freshman Wang was inserted at quarterback late in the first quarter and tossed a 4-yard touchdown to tight end Matt Robbert with his first pass, then led a six-play, 75-yard drive for a second score, this on an 18-yard keeper.

Duby took off up the middle with the snap and scored a 34-yard touchdown, plowing through several defenders along the way as Big Red grabbed a 21-7 lead. Kenney threw a 40-yard rainbow to Curtis Raymond III in the end zone with Raymond making the catch while tightly covered.

Logan Thut intercepted a tipped pass and returned it 82 yards for Cornell's only touchdown of the second half. The Big Red defense held Colgate to an average of 3.3 yards per carry, and 194 passing yards.

Cornell's Harry Kirk and Mike Brescia were held to 14 completions on 32 passes with an interception and a touchdown.

Colgate (2-5) answered Cornell's first touchdown with a 101-yard kickoff return by William Gruber, who motored through an enormous gap in the coverage and sprinted up the near sideline to score.

The Raiders added an 80-yard scoring drive with Brescia scoring from the 1 on a keeper. The TD was set up by Kirk's 43-yard pass to Garrett Oakey as both teams used multiple quarterbacks.

Kirk fired a 12-yard touchdown pass to Oakey late in the game.

