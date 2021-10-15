Grains higher, livestock mixed.
Updated 10/15/2021 10:04 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 11 cents at $7.35 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 11.50 cents at $5.2550 a bushel; Dec. oats advanced 20.25 cents at $6.6025 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 17 cents at $12.1750 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle was up .18 cent at $1.2575 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle unchanged at $1.5772 a pound; Dec. lean hogs lost 9.65 cents at $.7862 a pound.
Article Comments
