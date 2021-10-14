Grains higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. gained 6 cents at $7.2475 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 4.50 cents at $5.1675 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 3 cents at $6.3525 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 11 cents at $12.0625 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle rose .98 cent at $1.2575 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .77 cent at $1.5842 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was off .45 cent at $.8820 a pound.