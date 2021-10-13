 

Florida hosts Pittsburgh to open season

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted10/13/2021 7:00 AM

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

 


BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers start the season at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

Florida finished 37-14-5 overall with a 20-5-3 record at home a season ago. Goalies for the Panthers recorded three shutouts last season while compiling a .910 save percentage.

Pittsburgh went 37-16-3 overall and 15-12-1 on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Penguins scored 3.4 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.8 last season.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Penguins: Jake Guentzel: day to day (health protocols), Michael Matheson: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

