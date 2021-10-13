 

Hurricanes open season against the Islanders

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted10/13/2021 7:00 AM

New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

 


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -120, Islanders -100; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes face off against the New York Islanders at home for the season opener.

Carolina went 36-12-8 overall with a 20-3-5 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Hurricanes scored 42 power play goals on 164 power play opportunities last season.

New York finished 32-17-7 overall and 11-13-4 on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Islanders scored 152 total goals last season while collecting 249 assists.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

