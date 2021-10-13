 

Columbus hosts Arizona to open season

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted10/13/2021 7:00 AM

Arizona Coyotes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

 


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -140, Coyotes +117; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Arizona Coyotes at home for the season opener.

Columbus finished 18-26-12 overall a season ago while going 11-9-8 at home. The Blue Jackets averaged 2.8 penalties and 7.0 penalty minutes per game.

Arizona went 24-26-6 overall a season ago while going 12-14-2 on the road. Goalies for the Coyotes compiled an .898 save percentage while giving up 2.8 goals on 30.2 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Coyotes: Phil Kessel: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 