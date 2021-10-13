 

Detroit opens season at home against Tampa Bay

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted10/13/2021 7:00 AM

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings

Detroit; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

 


BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings play the Tampa Bay Lightning at home for the season opener.

Detroit went 19-27-10 overall with a 12-11-5 record at home a season ago. Goalies for the Red Wings compiled a .906 save percentage while allowing 2.9 goals on 31.8 shots per game last season.

Tampa Bay went 36-17-3 overall and 15-10-3 on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Lightning scored 3.2 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.6 last season.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

