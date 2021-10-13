Nashville hosts Seattle to open season

Seattle Kraken vs. Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -127, Kraken +105

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators take on the Seattle Kraken at home for the season opener.

Nashville finished 31-23-2 overall and 18-10-0 at home during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Predators compiled a .912 save percentage while giving up 2.5 goals on 31.1 shots per game last season.

The Kraken take the ice for the second game in franchise history. Seattle .

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Kraken: Joonas Donskoi: day to day (health protocols), Jamie Oleksiak: day to day (health protocols), Jared McCann: day to day (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.