Norway: Several killed, injured in bow and arrow attack

STOCKHOLM, Sweden -- Norwegian police say several people have been killed and others injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow near the Norwegian capital, Oslo. They say the suspected attacker has been arrested.

'There are several injured and also dead,' the police chief in the town Kongsberg, Ãyvind Aas, said at a press conference on Wednesday night, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.