Norway: Several killed, injured in bow and arrow attack
Updated 10/13/2021 2:29 PM
STOCKHOLM, Sweden -- Norwegian police say several people have been killed and others injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow near the Norwegian capital, Oslo. They say the suspected attacker has been arrested.
'There are several injured and also dead,' the police chief in the town Kongsberg, Ãyvind Aas, said at a press conference on Wednesday night, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.
