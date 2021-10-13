Mexico gives reprieve to illegally imported "chocolate" cars

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico has long had a problem with illegally imported cars, and on Wednesday President AndrÃ©s Manuel LÃ³pez Obrador pledged to legalize them all.

The cars, mainly from the U.S., are known in Mexico as 'chocolate,' a play on the word 'chueco,' or crooked.

Mexicans can legally import cars, but only later-model cars that meet pollution and safety standards. They must also pay import duties, leading many to simply bring in U.S. junkers on the sly.

LÃ³pez Obrador said many poor families need the cars to get to work, but auto manufacturers and dealers say the measure will fill Mexico with junk cars precisely at a time when the auto market is suffering.

'We are going to legalize all of them, we are going to give them a permit, we are going to recognize them as owners of the vehicle,' LÃ³pez Obrador said. 'Because there are a lot of people who use these cars because they don't have the money to buy a new car, and with these cars they take their children to school and carry out their activities.'

He said the owners would have to pay a fee; the program is scheduled to start soon in the northern border states, where the cars are more common, and later extend to other states.

The Mexican Employers Federation, a business group, said the measure would fill Mexico with unsafe, dirty cars, and noted that it comes at a bad time for the domestic auto industry. New car sales in the first five months of 2021 were 19.8% below the same period of 2019.

'This implies legalizing contraband and fomenting unfair competition with an industry that is strategic for Mexico and has been seriously affected by the pandemic,' the group said.

Because they are largely unregistered, it is hard to say how many 'chocolate' cars have been imported into Mexico; some estimates place the number as high as 18 million cars and pickups, or about one-quarter of all such vehicles in Mexico.