Ealy, member of Ravens practice squad, suspended 6 games
Updated 10/12/2021 5:07 PM
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens practice squad tackle Adrian Ealy has been suspended six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, according to the league.
He is eligible to return after the team's Week 11 game at Chicago.
Ealy signed with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie in May. He has not appeared in a game this season.
Ealy played in 28 games at Oklahoma, including 23 starts. He was a member of three College Football Playoff teams in four seasons.
As a senior in 2020, he started 10 games at left tackle and one at right tackle.
