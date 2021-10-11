Nevada QB Strong is Mountain West offensive player of week

 

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/11/2021 3:12 PM

RENO, Nev. -- Nevada quarterback Carson Strong has been named the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Week after throwing a career-high six touchdown passes in the Wolf Pack's 55-28 win over New Mexico State.

Strong completed 25-of-32 passes for 377 yards before leaving the game midway through the third quarter after Nevada had turned a 7-0 deficit into a 52-7 lead.

 

It was the 11th time in his career the junior from Vacaville, California has thrown for 300 yards and the most touchdown passes by a Wolf Pack quarterback since Mike Maxwell threw seven twice in 1995 against UNLV and Louisiana-Monroe.

Air Force linebacker Vince Sanford was named defensive player of the week, recording six tackles, forcing two fumbles and recovering one in the Falcons 24-14 victory over Wyoming.

Colorado State's Cayden Camper was the special teams player of the week after he set a Colorado State record and tied the league mark by making all six field goal attempts in a 32-14 win over San Jose State. He hit from 21, 22, 24, 28, 28 and 53 yards, the latter the longest by a Mountain West kicker since 2019.

