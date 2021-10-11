Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.
Updated 10/11/2021 10:09 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell 8 cents at $7.3325 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 3.75 cents at $5.3175 a bushel; Dec. oats advanced 42 cents at $6.6825 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined 18.50 cents at $12.3975 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle was up .05 cent at $1.2552 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell 1.08 cents at $1.5902 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .42 cent at $.8985 a pound.
