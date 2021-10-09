Chiefs LB Willie Gay says mental health is a struggle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs second-year linebacker Willie Gay Jr. posted on social media that he is struggling with his mental health.

'I love you all,' Gay tweeted, adding, 'just know my mental health is F'd up.'

Gay offered no specifics in the tweet, which was posted soon after Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Gay was excused from practice for 'personal reasons."

Gay, 23, returned to practice just this week after coming off injured reserve.

Reid said that, 'We'll get him out there and see what he can do. It looks like he's running around pretty good. We'll see when we get to the football side of it.'

Gay hurt his toe and landed on the IR list in early September, and the Chiefs now have a 21-day window to activate him.

