AP PHOTOS: After more than 19 months, Milan clubs to reopen

Italian Dj Richey V, real name Francesco Orcese, looks at a neon sign inside Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Richey V, who created "Void" which briefly became the unmissable appointment for a Thursday night in Milan, and is perhaps the most famous techno club in the region, said the early days of lockdown was like a psychological holiday from his busy calendar. With Italy's vaccination campaign now advanced, the government has finally given the green light for nightclubs to reopen this weekend. It's been a long wait. They are recommending that venues can open at 50% capacity indoors, and 70% in the open air. Associated Press

Davide Volonte', manager and director of the Rocket Club stands at the empty venue, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Manager Davide Volonte' recalls the surreal atmosphere of the last night before the government forced them to close the doors. It was two days after Italy's first COVID patient was diagnosed in the Lombardy town of Codogno, within Milan's commuter belt. The atmosphere was surreal, he recalled, and the first facemasks appeared in the crowd. Associated Press

Massimiliano Ruffolo, owner of the Rocket Club sits next to a neon sign inside the empty venue, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, more than 19 months after the government shut down Milan's club scene after the first local transmission of coronavirus in the West was detected just an hour away. With Italy's vaccination campaign now advanced, the government has finally given the green light for nightclubs to reopen this weekend at 50% capacity indoors, and 70% in the open air. Associated Press

Davide Volonte', left, and Massimiliano Ruffolo work in the Room 2 of the Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, more than 19 months after the government shut down Milan's club scene after the first local transmission of coronavirus in the West was detected just an hour away. Rocket Club's owner, Massimiliano Ruffolo reopened the Rocket Bar opposite the club for the summer of 2020. But when another lockdown came at the end of the summer, he sold the bar. Associated Press

Italian DJ Richey V, whose real name is Francesco Orcese, sits on a couch at the Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Richey V, who created "Void" which briefly became the unmissable appointment for a Thursday night in Milan, and is perhaps the most famous techno club in the region, said the early days of lockdown was like a psychological holiday from his busy calendar. That turned to depression as the summer of 2020 turned to fall, and there was no sign nightlife would return. Associated Press

Outside view of the Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. The Rocket Club has been a centerpiece for the indie, underground, and techno scene in Italy's financial and fashion capital since 2003, moving to its present location in the Navigli canal district in 2013. It has been a venue to such international artists as MGMT, The Bloody Beetroots, Steve Aoki, and The Wombats. It has been closed because of the pandemic for 19 months now. With Italy's vaccination campaign now advanced, the government has finally given the green light for nightclubs to reopen this weekend at 50% capacity indoors, and 70% in the open air. Associated Press

Francesco Orcese, known as Richey V, left, Massimiliano Ruffolo, owner of the Rocket Club, center, and Davide Volonte' stand next to a neon sign inside the empty venue, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. With Italy's vaccination campaign now advanced, the government has finally given the green light for nightclubs to reopen this weekend. It's been a long wait. They are recommending that venues can open at 50% capacity indoors, and 70% in the open air. Associated Press

Italian Dj Richey V, real name Francesco Orcese, checks a console at the Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, more than 19 months after the government shut down Milan's club scene after the first local transmission of coronavirus in the West was detected just an hour away. With Italy's vaccination campaign now advanced, the government has finally given the green light for nightclubs to reopen this weekend at 50% capacity indoors, and 70% in the open air. Associated Press

General view of the empty Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, more than 19 months after the government shut down Milan's club scene after the first local transmission of coronavirus in the West was detected just an hour away. With Italy's vaccination campaign now advanced, the government has finally given the green light for nightclubs to reopen this weekend at 50% capacity indoors, and 70% in the open air. Associated Press

Davide Volonte', left, and Massimiliano Ruffolo work in the Room 2 of the Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, more than 19 months after the government shut down Milan's club scene after the first local transmission of coronavirus in the West was detected just an hour away. With Italy's vaccination campaign now advanced, the government has finally given the green light for nightclubs to reopen this weekend at 50% capacity indoors, and 70% in the open air. Associated Press

