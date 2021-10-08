Fire at Andorra's stadium a day before England visit
Updated 10/8/2021 11:03 AM
ANDORRA -- A fire broke out at Andorra's national stadium on Friday, a day before England is set to visit the tiny nation to play a World Cup qualifier.
The government of Andorra said the blaze was put out by firefighters not long after it started.
England is to play at Andorra on Saturday in Group I of Europe's World Cup qualifying. England leads the group, with Andorra second to last.
There was no immediate indication from authorities as to the extent of the damage.
