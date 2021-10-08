US Open champ Raducanu upset at Indian Wells; Murray wins

Denis Kudla, of the United States, serves to Alejandro Tabilo, of Chile, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. Associated Press

Petra Martic, of Croatia, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. Associated Press

Simona Halep, of Romania, returns to Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. Associated Press

Emma Raducanu returns a shot to Alaksandra Sasnovich at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Friday Oct. 8, 2021 in Indian Wells, Calif. Associated Press

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Petra Martic, of Croatia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. Associated Press

Emma Raducanu returns a shot to Alaksandra Sasnovich at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Friday Oct. 8, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. Associated Press

Alaksandra Sasnovich returns a shot to Emma Raducanu at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Friday Oct. 8, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. Associated Press

Andy Murray, of Britain, after winning a game against Adrian Mannarino, of France, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Friday Oct. 8, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. Associated Press

The shoes of Andy Murray, of Britain, is seen with his wedding ring tied to them as he plays Adrian Mannarino, of France, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Friday Oct. 8, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. Associated Press

Andy Murray, of Britain, returns a shot to Adrian Mannarino, of France, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Friday Oct. 8, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. Associated Press

Emma Raducanu reacts after losing a point to Alaksandra Sasnovich at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Friday Oct. 8, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. Associated Press

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Emma Raducanu came down to earth in her first tournament since her surprising U.S. Open victory, losing in straight sets to Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday night.

Raducanu lost 6-2, 6-4 in the second round, ending her 10-match winning streak that began in New York. She received a wild-card into the combined ATP and WTA tournament in the Southern California desert.

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray beat Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-2 in his first match as a wild-card. Murray fired five aces and connected on 82% of his first serves against the French lefty-hander. Murray converted three of six break points; Mannarino failed in his lone chance to break.

U.S. Open runner-up Leyla Fernandez played Alize Cornet in a late match.

Sasnovich, a 27-year-old from Belarus ranked 100th in the world, reached the doubles semifinals last month at the U.S. Open while Raducanu was completing a stunning run from qualifier to champion at age 18.

'Emma just won the U.S. Open and I lost there in the first round,' Sasnovich said, 'so it was a little bit different."

Sasnovich got service breaks to take leads of 3-1 and 5-2 and close out the set in 30 minutes without ever losing her serve.

Raducanu rallied in the second set, taking a 4-2 lead. But Sasnovich broke for a fifth time and led 5-4 before serving out the match. Sasnovich won 53% of her second serves to just 29% for Raducanu.

'I did everything right and I'm happy with the result,' Sasnovich said.

Sasnovich advanced to play No. 11 seed Simona Halep in the third round. Halep beat Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Iga Swiatek needed just 71 minutes to dispatch Petra Martic 6-1, 6-3.

The last time the tournament was played in 2019, Swiatek lost in qualifying. Now, she's the No. 2 seed and the 2020 French Open champion.

Swiatek won nine of the first 10 games against Martic before the Polish star got broken twice and fell behind 0-3 in the second set. Swiatek rallied to win the next six games and close out the match.

'In 2019, I wasn't playing that confident, but I'm really happy that times have changed now," Swiatek said. 'In the second set, I lost focus for one game and she broke me pretty fast, so I knew I just had to keep going and not stop for a second time.'

No. 4 seed Elina Svitolina beat Tereza Martineova 6-2, 7-5. No. 7 Petra Kvitova beat Arantxa Rus 6-2, 6-2. Ninth-seeded Anatasia Pavlyuchenkova topped American Madison Keys 6-3, 6-1.

Victoria Azarenka advanced via walkover when Magda Linette quit trailing 7-5, 3-0. Shelby Rogers routed Kristina Kucova 6-2, 6-2. No. 19 Jessica Pegula beat Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-3.

On the men's side, Americans Jenson Brooksby and Ernesto Escobedo won their first-round matches. Brooksby beat Cem Ilkel 7-6 (5), 6-4, and Escobedo defeated Holger Rune 6-4, 6-1.

