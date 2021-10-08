 

Security forces vote in Iraq's general election

  • Security forces wait to vote during the early voting ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

    Security forces wait to vote during the early voting ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Associated Press

  • Security forces gather to vote during the early voting for security forces ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Basra, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Iraqi security personnel across the country are casting their ballots Friday two days ahead of parliamentary election.

    Security forces gather to vote during the early voting for security forces ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Basra, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Iraqi security personnel across the country are casting their ballots Friday two days ahead of parliamentary election. Associated Press

  • Security forces gather to vote during a special voting ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

    Security forces gather to vote during a special voting ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Associated Press

  • A police officer casts his vote at a polling center ahead of Iraq's parliamentary elections in Basra, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

    A police officer casts his vote at a polling center ahead of Iraq's parliamentary elections in Basra, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Associated Press

  • Security forces gather to vote during the early voting for security forces ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Basra, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Iraqi security personnel across the country are casting their ballots Friday two days ahead of parliamentary election.

    Security forces gather to vote during the early voting for security forces ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Basra, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Iraqi security personnel across the country are casting their ballots Friday two days ahead of parliamentary election. Associated Press

  • An Iraqi federal policeman 'displays his ink-stained finger at a polling center during the early voting for security forces ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban

    An Iraqi federal policeman 'displays his ink-stained finger at a polling center during the early voting for security forces ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban Associated Press

  • An Iraqi traffic policeman dips his finger in ink after voting during a special voting session ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

    An Iraqi traffic policeman dips his finger in ink after voting during a special voting session ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Associated Press

  • Security forces gather to vote during a special voting session ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

    Security forces gather to vote during a special voting session ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Associated Press

  • A police officer displays his ink-stained finger at a polling center during the early voting for security forces ahead of Iraq's parliamentary elections in Basra, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

    A police officer displays his ink-stained finger at a polling center during the early voting for security forces ahead of Iraq's parliamentary elections in Basra, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Associated Press

  • An Iraqi policeman casts his vote during the early voting for security forces ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Iraqi security personnel across the country are casting their ballots Friday two days ahead of parliamentary election.

    An Iraqi policeman casts his vote during the early voting for security forces ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Iraqi security personnel across the country are casting their ballots Friday two days ahead of parliamentary election. Associated Press

  • Security forces wait to vote during the early voting ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Iraqi security personnel across the country are casting their ballots Friday two days ahead of parliamentary election.

    Security forces wait to vote during the early voting ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Iraqi security personnel across the country are casting their ballots Friday two days ahead of parliamentary election. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted10/8/2021 7:00 AM

BAGHDAD -- Iraqi security personnel across the country cast their ballots Friday, two days before the rest of the nation votes in parliamentary elections.

The vote is being held six months before schedule, in line with a promise made by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi when he assumed office in 2020. He is seeking to appease anti-government protesters who rose up in October 2019 in Baghdad and Iraq's south.

 

Friday's so-called 'special voting' two days ahead of the election is meant to free police and soldiers so they can provide security on Election Day. A government advisor for election affairs, Hussein al-Hendawi, said more than 1.5 million security personnel were eligible to vote, as well as 120,126 displaced persons and hundreds of hospital patients and prisoners.

There are 3,449 candidates vying for 329 seats in parliament in Sunday's vote, which will be the fifth held since the fall of Saddam Hussein after the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

More than 24 million of Iraq's estimated 38 million people are eligible to vote.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 