Explosion in Afghan mosque leaves casualties, witnesses say
Posted10/8/2021 7:00 AM
KABUL, Afghanistan -- A powerful explosion in a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday has left several casualties, witnesses said.
The explosion occurred in a Shiite mosque in Kunduz province during the weekly Friday prayer service. Witnesses said they were praying when they heard the blast.
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.